Man in wheelchair hit by vehicle dies at hospital

Yesterday morning a man in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk, he later died at a local hospital.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Feb. 5, 2019, an adult male in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle while trying to cross the intersection of Calloway Drive and Rosedale Highway.

When the Kern County Fire Department and Hall Ambulance personnel arrived at the location of the incident, the man was determined to have moderate injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

He was later pronounced dead due to the injuries from the accident. Kern County Coroner's Office has not released the identity of the man, but will at a later date.

The collision is still under investigation, but drugs, alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in this accident.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and has been cooperating with investigators.