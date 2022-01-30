Man in reported stolen vehicle killed in rollover crash in southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A passenger in a reported stolen vehicle was killed in a rollover crash early Sunday morning in southwest Bakersfield, the police department said.

Bakersfield police said officers were called to the intersection of Harris and Buena Vista roads at 12:08 a.m. for a report of a rollover crash involving two vehicles.

Video from the scene appeared to show one of the vehicles was a dark blue BMW SUV, the other was a dark-colored vehicle that came to rest against a wall just off the intersection.

According to investigators, a man driving a reported stolen vehicle crossed a red light at Harris and Buena Vista roads and collided with another vehicle. The reported stolen vehicle rolled over killing a man who was a passenger inside. The driver suffered moderate injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, police said early Sunday.

The Kern County Coroner’s Office will identify the passenger at a later time.

The passengers in the second vehicle were not injured, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Bakersfield police at 661-327-7111.