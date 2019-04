Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

An adult male is now in critical condition after being assaulted this morning in Oildale.

Around 5:15 a.m. this morning a man was assaulted in the 900 block of South Hurrle Ave.

The man was transported to a local hospital where he is in critical condition.

There are no suspects or suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.