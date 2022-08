BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Corner’s Office identified a man who died in a motorcycle crash near Centennial High School on Wednesday just after 6 a.m.

Tyler Jordan Bishop, 28, of Bakersfield was identified as the motorcyclist who died at the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

According to the coroner’s office, Bishop lost control and crashed. The crash closed parts of Riverlakes Drive.

The coroner’s office says a post-death examination is to be done.