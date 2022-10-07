BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol has identified the man who was killed after colliding with a tree on Oct. 6 in south Bakersfield.

Luis Fernando Camayo, 18, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that side-swiped a power pole and ultimately crashed into a tree on Union Avenue just south of Mckee Road, according to officials.

Camayo died at the scene.

CHP officials also identified Juan Quistelaymito, 18, of Bakersfield as the passenger of the vehicle crash. He sustained moderate injuries in the collision.