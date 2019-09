BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Long Beach man who died after being ejected from his SUV in a single-vehicle crash shortly after midnight Monday has been identified.

Troy Edward Turner, 47, died after losing control of a Chevrolet Tahoe that overturned on southbound Interstate 5, just south of Lerdo Highway, coroner’s officials said.

Alcohol does not appear to a factor. The California Highway Patrol is investigating.