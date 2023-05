The Kern County Sheriff’s Office headquarters is shown at 1350 Norris Rd. Courtesy of KCSO.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died in a crash on Interstate 5 just north of Stockdale Highway on May 10.

Fernando Rene Portal Rico, 22, of Bakersfield was the driver of a vehicle that veered off the roadway and crashed, according to the coroner’s office.

Rico was declared dead at the scene, officials said.