Man identified in fatal crash on HWY 99 near South Union

The driver of a sedan which was struck by a semi truck while on the shoulder of southbound 99 on Friday has been identified as a Montana resident.

The man was identified as Daniel Ralph Podunovich, 41, from Dillon, Montana.

Just after midnight on Friday, a Kia sedan had stopped partially on the shoulder of southbound Highway 99 near South Union Avenue, according to California Highway Patrol. Officers said a semi truck was driving in the lane near the shoulder and didn’t see the car until the last minute.

The driver of the semi tried to swerve but ended up hitting the car, according to CHP. Both the semi and car went of the road. Podunovich died from multiple traumatic injuries at the scene.

