Man critically wounded following shooting in Wasco

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was severely wounded following a shooting Wednesday night in Wasco, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said.

Officials said deputies were called to 650 N. Maple Ave. for a report of a shooting just before 9 p.m. A man was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was awake and alert at the scene but his condition was described as worsening on the way to Kern Medical for treatment. He suffered major injuries and is not expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.

Homicide detectives have been called to North Maple Avenue in Wasco for the investigation.

No description for a possible suspect was immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness hotline at 661-322-4040.