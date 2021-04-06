Man hospitalized following shooting at Cottonwood Road shopping center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Deputies are investigating a shooting that left a man seriously wounded in front of an illegal marijuana dispensary, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday evening

KCSO and emergency crews were called to the area of Cottonwood Road and Cannon Avenue at around 4 p.m. Officials said a man was found in front of a business with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and was listed as critical, but stable.

Sheriff’s officials said the business he was found in front of was an illegal marijuana dispensary operating from a blacked out store front. Lt. Cesar Ollague said deputies found various marijuana-related products inside.

No shooting suspect information was immediately available.

We will update this story as we learn more information.