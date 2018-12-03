Man hospitalized following H Street stabbing
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is recovering at a hospital after he was stabbed in Central Bakersfield, Monday morning.
Bakersfield police officers were called to the 300 block of H Street at around 10 a.m.
Police said a man was stabbed in the neck and taken to Kern Medical.
According to witnesses, the suspect is believed to be a female with long dark hair.
The victim is expected to survive.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.
