Man hospitalized following H Street stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man is recovering at a hospital after he was stabbed in Central Bakersfield, Monday morning.

Bakersfield police officers were called to the 300 block of H Street at around 10 a.m.

Police said a man was stabbed in the neck and taken to Kern Medical.

According to witnesses, the suspect is believed to be a female with long dark hair.

The victim is expected to survive.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.