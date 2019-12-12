16-year-old hospitalized following Central Bakersfield shooting, police say

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police say a 16-year-old boy was shot in the leg during a robbery attempt Wednesday night in Central Bakersfield.

The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called to a report of a person who was shot in the 800 block of 4th Street at around 10:15 p.m.

Officers found the teen in the roadway suffering from one gunshot wound to leg.

The teen was rushed to Kern Medical with wounds that were described as “minor to moderate.”

The investigation is in its early stages and officers remain on scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Bakersfield police at 327-7111.