Man hospitalized after shooting in South Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- A man was hospitalized following a shooting in South Bakersfield on Friday night.

KCSO said the shooting happened at South Chester Avenue and South M Street at around 8 p.m.

Deputies said it appeared the victim was in an argument before the shooting. He suffered what was described as a "moderate" wound and was taken to a local hospital.

A description of a suspect was not available.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff's Office at 861-3110.