BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man has been hospitalized after being shot in Central Bakersfield late Tuesday Night.

Just after 10 p.m., Bakersfield Police say a shot-spotter activation lead to the discovery of a man who had been shot twice in the 200 block of L Street, located in the Oleander area.

The man was taken to the hospital with moderate wounds and is expected to survive.

There is no information on the shooter.