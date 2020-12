BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hospitalized after he was struck by a truck Sunday evening in Southwest Bakersfield.

Police were called to the area of Wilson and New Stine roads for a report of a collision just before 5:45 p.m.

Emergency crews arrived and found a man with multiple bone fractures and was rushed to a hospital with moderate injuries.

The driver of the vehicle cooperated with investigators and the investigation is ongoing.