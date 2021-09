BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who is in critical condition after being hit by a train Wednesday was wearing headphones and didn’t appear to notice the approaching train, police said.

The man was hit at about 5:45 p.m. at Baker and Sumner streets as he walked south across the train tracks, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Bakersfield Police Department at 661-327-7111.