BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man died a day after he was hit by a train while walking across tracks at Baker and Sumner streets, according to a coroner’s office release.

Frank Sanchez Jr., 50, of Bakersfield died early Thursday at Kern Medical, according to coroner’s officials.

Sanchez was hit Wednesday evening. Police said he wore headphones and didn’t appear to notice the approaching train.