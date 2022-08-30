BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A good samaritan helped a man who was trapped in a canal in Downtown Bakersfield.

A video sent to 17 News showed a man being helped by firefighters out of the canal behind the Beale Library on Truxtun Avenue.

“The guy was down there in the dang siphon where it goes underneath the railroad tracks back to the other side, and it was sucking him down into those big pipes,” Alan Costello, the good samaritan, said. “I threw my pants down there because I thought I needed a rope and I threw these down there and he grabbed onto the end of it down there.”

Costello and another man were able to bring the man to a safer spot, where fire crews could reach him. He was taken to the hospital to be checked out.