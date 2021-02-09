Man has murder charge dismissed, is convicted of manslaughter for smoke shop stabbing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Jesse Lopez, the man arrested and charged for the stabbing death of Tracy Scott Elliott outside an Oildale smoke shop, is now a free man after his murder charge was dismissed.

Lopez was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading no contest to voluntary manslaughter in January. Lopez has been in custody since last February, so he has been credited with the time served and released. He will be on felony probation for 3 years.

Lopez stabbed Elliott on Feb. 4, 2020 during a confrontation near the Sunshine Smoke Shop on Roberts Lane. According to court documents, Lopez told investigators that Elliott had been harassing him and his girlfriend for months. During trial his public defender, Thomas Pope, argued that Lopez felt he had no choice but to attack Elliott to prevent him from stabbing him. However, surveillance video showed Elliott did not have a weapon in his hands and was far enough that Lopez had to charge forward to stab him, according to court documents.

Lopez’s trial ended with a hung jury in December, and he agreed to plead no contest to voluntary manslaughter in January.

In a vigil Thursday, one year after the stabbing, the Elliott family expressed that they were not satisfied with Lopez’s no contest plea.