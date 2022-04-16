BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man was hit and killed by a moving train early Saturday morning in Oildale, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

KCSO got a call just after 4 a.m. about a train versus pedestrian fatality at Willow and Harris Drive. At the scene, deputies found a deceased adult male.

KCSO stayed on the scene and assisted with the investigation until the Union Pacific Railroad Police arrived and assumed the investigation.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information is released.