BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police department is investigating a car crash that ended with a vehicle in a canal in central Bakersfield, according to a release from the department.

Officers responded to reports of a vehicle driving into a canal at the intersection of 3rd Street and T Street, just before 9:30 p.m., Thursday night. BPD’s investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling westbound on 3rd Street when it collided with a chain link fence and entered the canal.

BPD said when officers arrived at the scene, the man had already freed himself from the vehicle submerged in the canal. The unidentified man told officials the vehicle belonged to him but was not driving at the time of the crash.

The Bakersfield Fire Department inspected the vehicle and confirmed no one else was inside, the release said.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is encouraged to contact BPD at 661-327-7111.