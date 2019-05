Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Sheriff's Office on scene of a deadly shooting in East Bakersfield

5/26/2019 - A man has been found shot to death in a driveway in East Bakersfield Sunday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff's Office says it responded to a call that came in at around 7 a.m.

The man was found shout multiple times on Tony Street, between Dorothy and John streets.

His identity has not yet been released, but he has been identified according to KCSO. .

By KGET 17's count, this would be the 34th homicide of 2019.