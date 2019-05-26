Man found shot on driveway in East Bakersfield

Update 5/28: Police arrested 18-year-old Veronica Perez on charges of murder. Perez is due in court Wednesday, May 29.

A man has been found shot to death in a driveway in East Bakersfield Sunday morning.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office says it responded to a call that came in at around 7 a.m.

The man was found shout multiple times on Tony Street, between Dorothy and John streets.

His identity has not yet been released, but he has been identified according to KCSO. .

By KGET 17’s count, this would be the 34th homicide of 2019.