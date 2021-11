BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 22-year-old man was found dead Saturday morning inside a vehicle submerged in Beardsley Canal, according to the coroner’s office.

Trenton Michael Jones of Bakersfield was inside the vehicle found in the canal near Fruitvale Avenue and Snow Road, coroner’s officials said. He was declared dead at the scene.

An autopsy had been scheduled and California Highway Patrol was investigating.