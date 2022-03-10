BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man whose body was found approximately 200 feet down a city water well this week has been identified.

The man was identified as 26-year-old Jerome Crystian. His body was found Monday in a well near New Stine Road and Demaret Avenue south of Stockdale Highway. The well had been offline since last November, according to Cal Water.

It remained unclear how Crystian’s body got inside the narrow 15.5-inch wide well and police are investigating the circumstances of his death.

His body was removed by Tuesday afternoon.

Crystian’s family has set up a donation fund to help pay for funeral costs. You can donate to it at this link.

In an obituary, Crystian was described as a lover of music, food and his family.

“Family was everything to him and he was everything to his family,” his obituary read.