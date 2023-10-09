BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was found in a canal near Truxtun Avenue in July has been identified, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said 39-year-old Troy Anthony Felix of Bakersfield was found dead in a canal near the 4100 block of Truxtun Avenue in Bakersfield on Monday, July 31 at approximately 12:38 p.m.

According to KCSO, a postmortem examination was conducted. Felix’s cause of death was drowning, and the manner of death was undetermined, KCSO said.

The time Felix drowned is unknown, according to deputies.