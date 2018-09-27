Local News

Man found guilty of strangling woman at East Bakersfield motel last year

Posted: Sep 27, 2018 04:33 PM PDT

Updated: Sep 27, 2018 04:40 PM PDT

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A man has been convicted of first-degree murder for strangling a woman in East Bakersfield motel last year.

Eldtrick Richmond and Delenna Rebecca Ruiz booked a room on Oct. 14, 2017 at the Town and Country Motel on Grove Street.

The District Attorney's Office says Richmond called police claiming Ruiz attacked him, but evidence showed Ruiz suffered head trauma and was strangled.

Richmond faces 55 years to life in prison. His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 25.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News

Video Center

Stay Connected