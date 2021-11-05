Man found dead outside Frazier Park home identified

FRAZIER PARK, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead outside his home last week has been identified and an autopsy will be performed after investigators called the death suspicious, according to coroner’s officials.

Patrick Rory Hirst, 51, was found dead the morning of Oct. 30 in the 3300 block of San Fernando Trail, coroner’s officials said.

Deputies said the man had trauma to the upper part of his body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kern County Sheriff’s Office at 661-861-3110 or Secret Witness at 661-322-4040.