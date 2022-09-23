BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was found dead near Arvin on Monday morning.

Jose Antonio Barajas, 49, was found near the intersection of Highway 223 and Cuda Drive, according to the coroner’s office.

Lamont deputies responded to a “possible subject down,” according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office. When deputies arrived at the scene they found Barajas who appeared to have obvious signs of trauma.

An autopsy will be conducted, according to the coroner’s office.