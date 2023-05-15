BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who was found dead in Taft earlier this month.

The coroner identified the man as Dustin RJ Miller, 36, of Taft.

Miller was found in a vacant lot at the intersection of 4th and Ash streets just before 6 a.m. on May 5, according to a release from the coroner’s office. Miller was declared dead at the scene.

A cause and manner of death has not been determined, a release said. Court documents obtained by 17 News, stated Miller had a suspected gunshot wound and blunt force trauma to the back of the head.

Taft police are investigating Miller’s death as a homicide.