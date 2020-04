LAMONT, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in a vehicle earlier this month had been shot in the back and his death is a homicide, according to coroner’s officials.

David Gonzalez-Olmos, 54, was found dead at about 10:15 p.m. April 11 in a vehicle on South Comanche Drive, south of East Panama Road, coroner’s officials said.

It’s unclear when he was shot.