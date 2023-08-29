BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead in a swimming pool in northeast Bakersfield.

Deputies said 63-year-old Raul Juarez Juarez of Alhambra was found dead in a swimming pool on Sunday, Aug. 27 in the 3000 block of Pomona Street at approximately 5:31 p.m.

KCSO said a postmortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause and manner of death.

According to KCSO, the Bakersfield Police Department is leading this investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to call them at 661-327-7111.