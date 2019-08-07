Man found dead in silo smothered to death, coroner says

SHAFTER, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead early June inside a silo smothered to death and the manner of his death remains undetermined, according to coroner’s officials.

The body of Allen Jeffrey Stracener, 26, was found in a gypsum silo June 5 in the 18000 block of Zerker Road in Shafter. Farmworkers that morning tried to use the silo but it was blocked.

Just after 9 a.m., the workers called officials after discovering it was a body that caused the blockage.

The Kern County Fire Department was called in to pull the body out and the Shafter police took over the investigation.