BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A Delano man whose body was found in July in a McFarland vineyard died of a methamphetamine overdose and his death was an accident, coroner’s officials said Monday.

Franklin Alvarado Godoy, 29, was found the morning of July 12 in a vineyard off Peterson Road east of Browning Road, officials said. The death had been considered suspicious at the time of the body’s discovery.