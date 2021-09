If you can’t get enough of the Disneyland parks during the regular hours, there is a solution on the way. The Disneyland Resort is launching “Disney Merriest Nites,” a new after-hours event that will be held over five nights starting Nov. 11 and ending Dec. 9

A limited number of separate tickets will be available starting 9 a.m. Sept. 14 for the special after-hours celebration on Nov. 11, 16 and 30 plus Dec. 7 and 9. The tickets can be purchased at Disneyland.com and the Disneyland app.