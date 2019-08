BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found unresponsive in northwest Bakersfield in early June died of a heat stroke, according to coroner’s officials.

Alfredo Zavaleta Jr., 38, was found unresponsive June 5 outside his vehicle near Shellabarger Road and Pepita Way, coroner’s officials said. He was taken to Mercy Southwest Hospital, where he later died.

Temperatures in Bakersfield reached a high of 101 degrees on June 5, according to the National Weather Service.