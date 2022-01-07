Man found dead after fire at vacant restaurant in Lamont identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man found dead after a fire at a vacant Lamont restaurant last week has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man is Alejandro Reyes Pantoja, 43, of Arvin, according to the coroner’s office. The cause of Pantoja’s death has not been determined at this time.

On Dec. 31, 2021, the Kern County Fire Department responded to former restaurant Casa Lopez in Lamont on Panama Road for a structure fire just after 4 a.m., according to KCFD. When fire crews arrived they determined the fire to be in the attic area of the vacant restaurant.

After knocking down the fire, crews were able to search the building and found Pantoja dead inside, according to KCFD.

The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time and is under investigation and the vacant restaurant had been frequented by transients over the past few months, according to the fire department.