BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man found dead in a vehicle that left the roadway and crashed in the Friant Kern Canal has been identified.

Scott James Ray, 64, of Bakersfield was the driver of the vehicle that came to rest in the canal near the 7800 block of Westside Parkway, according to coroner’s officials. His body was found 9:17 a.m. Thursday. It’s unknown when the vehicle crashed.

An autopsy will be performed.