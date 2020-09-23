Man finds furry friend on his journey to raise money for farmworkers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local man walking to raise money for farmworkers found a new furry friend to join him on his travels. Santiego Nieto and the CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation teamed up to raise $100,000 for farmworkers and their families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Santiago Nieto’s walk began at the Mexican Consulate in L.A. on Sept. 16 and he will travel to cities including Bakersfield and Delano during his long fundraising march, according to a release from the CSF Medical Non-Profit Foundation.

Along the way a dog came out of the Angeles National Forest, in an area destroyed by wildfires and followed Nieto on his walk.

“It started with one mile, then five, then 10, thinking at any moment he would turn back. He never did,” said Nieto.

Nieto says he will continue walking until all the money has been raised. His next stop is Delano, then Tulare, and after is Fresno. Nieto says he will continue to look for the dog’s owners, but if he can’t find them, he will keep the dog.

If you would like to donate, visit csffoundation.org.