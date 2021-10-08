Man fatally shot in confrontation with deputies identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who was fatally shot after confronting deputies with a gun in his hand has been identified.

Fidel Bedolla, 55, was shot and killed early Wednesday on Texas Street near Tyree Tolliver Street, according to coroner’s officials. Video of the shooting showed him get out of a car and raise an object sheriff’s officials say was a gun before deputies opened fire.

Bedolla had been wanted in connection with a domestic violence incident, sheriff’s officials say.

Six deputies have been placed on administrative leave until an investigation is complete, officials said.

