Man faces 55 years to life in prison for sexually abusing multiple children

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man faces up to 55 years to life in prison after a Kern County jury convicted him of sexually abusing multiple child victims.

The crimes of which the jury found Abel Rios guilty occurred during a 14-month span in 2017 and 2018, according to prosecutors. Rios, 25, also faces mandatory lifetime sex offender registration.

He’s set to be sentenced Oct. 30.

“The District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit handles cases involving unthinkable acts against our community’s most vulnerable members,” District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer said in a news release.

“Our trained prosecutors are dedicated to bringing these predatory criminals to justice,” she said. “We also have a staff of victim advocates that stand ready to help victims through both the court process and the long journey to recovery.”