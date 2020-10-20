Man ejected while allegedly driving under the influence

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – A man was ejected while allegedly driving under the influence around 2:15 a.m. Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol, 22-year-old Lasaro Bustos, was driving northbound on River Boulevard approaching Bernard Street when he failed to slow for the intersection, loosing control of his vehicle. Bustos struck a power pole, electrical control box for signal lights and was ejected. Bustos suffered major injuries and was not wearing a seatbelt.

No one else was injured or involved in the crash.

CHP says Bustos was arrested for DUI.

