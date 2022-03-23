BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The man who died after being ejected from his minivan in a crash Tuesday morning has been identified by the Kern County Coroner’s Office.

The man is Seluster Lane, 77, of Redwood City, according to the coroner’s office.

Around 4:45 a.m. the California Highway Patrol were dispatched to Highway 99 just north of Merced Avenue for reports of a crash between a semi-truck and minivan, according to CHP. When officers arrived they located Lane outside of his vehicle. Lane died at the scene.

Officers later learned that Lane’s minivan was stopped in the slow lane for unknown reasons when it was hit from behind by the semi causing Lane to be ejected, according to CHP. The driver of the semi-truck was not injured and remained at the scene.

CHP says alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor at this time.