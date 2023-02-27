BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County coroner’s office identified a man who was ejected and killed in a rollover crash on East Truxtun Avenue.

Frank Rodriguez, 25, of Bakersfield was identified as an occupant ejected in a rollover crash according to the coroner’s office. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation showed the vehicle was traveling at a high speed and it left the roadway, somersaulting several times and both occupants were ejected. The driver of the vehicle was allegedly found to be intoxicated and arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Speed and alcohol appeared to be factors in this crash, according to officials.