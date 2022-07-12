BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 43-year-old man was ejected and killed during a crash in Oildale on Tuesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 9:38 a.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of West China Grade Loop and McCray Street near North High School for a crash, according to CHP. When arriving at the scene officers located a deceased man outside of his vehicle.

Highway Patrol says the man was driving his Chevrolet Silverado westbound on West China Grade Loop, when a woman driving a Volvo XC90 traveling northbound on McCray collided at the intersection. The speeds of the vehicles are unknown at this time.

After the vehicles collided with each other, the Silverado continued to travel southwest into a light pole and the man was ejected, according to CHP. The man was not wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, according to highway patrol.

This is an ongoing investigation. Officers do not believe alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.