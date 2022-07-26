BAKERSIFLED, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man killed in an Oildale crash on West China Grade Loop and McCray Street on July 12.

David Allen Roach, 43, was identified as the man killed in the crash, according to the county coroner’s office. Roach was operating a vehicle that collided with another vehicle.

CHP said, Roach was driving a Chevrolet Silverado westbound on West China Grade Loop when a woman driving northbound on McCray collided.

Roach was not wearing a seatbelt, according to CHP.

The coroner’s office said, a post-death examination will be done to determine the cause and manner of death.