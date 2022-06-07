BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead following an early morning crash on State Route 119 on June 4.

The Bakersfield Communication Center got a call about a car crash on State Route at Airport Road at approximately 1:20 a.m. California Highway Patrol Buttonwillow was the responding agency.

During their investigation, officers found that a 22-year-old man of Bakersfield was driving eastbound on State Route 119 at Airport Road at an unknown speed. Jose MendezAlvarez, 47, of Bakersfield, was driving a tractor trailer northbound on Airport Road and turning left, westbound, onto State Route 119.

While MendezAlvarez was turning, the 22-year-old driver attempted to pass a sedan traveling ahead of him at a speed greater than 45 mph.

While passing the sedan, the 22-year-old hit the left rear portion of MendezAlvarez’s trailer.

The impact of the crash ejected the 22-year-old driver from his car. He died at the scene.

MendezAlvarez did not sustain any injuries. It is unknown at this time if drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

The deceased man’s name will be released at a later time. The crash is still under investigation.