Man drowns in Kern River near Lake Ming

A man drowned in the Kern River near Lake Ming, Bakersfield Fire Department officials said.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man drowned as he was swimming in the Kern River near Lake Ming Tuesday evening.

Crews from the Bakersfield Fire Department responded to an area near the Lake Ming campgrounds at around 6:15 p.m.

A captain with the Bakersfield Fire Department told 17 News a 43-year-old man went into the water without a life vest. According to fire officials, the man’s friends were able to get the man to shore before fire crews arrived.

CPR was performed on the man but he was pronounced dead.

The man was not identified.