UPDATE: 178 reopened after man, dog found dead near car that went over side of the canyon

UPDATE: Highway 178 has reopened.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man and a dog were found dead Tuesday after a car went over the side of the canyon while traveling on Highway 178, authorities said.

The man was reported missing after failing to return Sunday from a party in Lake Isabella to his home in Bakersfield, according to the California Highway Patrol. A helicopter flew over 178 Tuesday morning and saw what was identified as the missing man’s car over the side of the canyon.

A search and rescue crew found the man’s body by the car and a dead dog inside the vehicle, Officer Cecil McKinty said. It’s unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

