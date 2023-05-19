BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a man who died of his injuries following a crash Thursday morning at Union Avenue and East 18th Street.

The coroner identified the man as Brandon Jeremey Latronica Jr., 23, of Bakersfield.

According to a release from the coroner’s office, Latronica Jr. was the driver of a vehicle who collided with two other vehicles at the Union Avenue and East 18th Street just after 10 a.m.

Latronica Jr. was taken to Kern Medical for treatment and died hours later of his injuries, the coroner said.

It was not immediately known if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. The investigation is ongoing.